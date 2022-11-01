Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 109,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 353,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80.

