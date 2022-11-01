Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 232.3% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,304,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 384.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,671 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $71.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

