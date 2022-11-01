Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

