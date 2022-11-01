Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 5,150 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,985,000 after purchasing an additional 676,272 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,833,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after purchasing an additional 513,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.