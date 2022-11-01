Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PAAS. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

