Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ PWOD opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.43.
Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
