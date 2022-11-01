Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

