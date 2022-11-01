PepGen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PEPG) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

PepGen’s (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 2nd. PepGen had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $108,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

PepGen Price Performance

NASDAQ PEPG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 80,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,790. PepGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37.

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). Equities research analysts expect that PepGen will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PepGen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEPG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the second quarter valued at $110,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.