Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.63.
Perficient Price Performance
Shares of PRFT opened at $66.97 on Friday. Perficient has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Perficient
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after buying an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after buying an additional 159,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,099 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $101,143,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $75,496,000 after buying an additional 126,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
