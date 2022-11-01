Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PESI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,446. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.98. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Get Rating)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.