Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:PESI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,446. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.98. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Separately, TheStreet cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
