Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 2,068 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

IWF traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $221.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,391. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

