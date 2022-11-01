Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 3,401 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNA. Palladiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 49,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,546,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,336,000 after buying an additional 297,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MNA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. 294,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,249. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.

