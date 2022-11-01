Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 4,082 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 351,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,820,358 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

