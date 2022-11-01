Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Salesforce by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

CRM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.61. 35,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a PE ratio of 301.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,576 shares of company stock worth $12,012,197. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.