Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 429,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 45,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 58.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 255,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after purchasing an additional 94,726 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 18.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 192,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.9 %

ZTS stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.87 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.