Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NJUL. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 155.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

NJUL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.28. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,058. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06.

