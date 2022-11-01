Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after buying an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,528,000 after buying an additional 1,260,093 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

KO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.69. 74,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,597,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.