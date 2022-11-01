Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 470 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average of $201.70. The stock has a market cap of $392.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

