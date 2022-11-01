Personalis (PSNL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Personalis to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Personalis has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.55% and a negative net margin of 122.53%. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSNL stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. Personalis has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Personalis by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Personalis to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

