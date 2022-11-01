Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 billion-$102.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.60 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.50 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 756,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,843,580. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $268.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 46,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.2% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 830,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,978,000 after acquiring an additional 197,461 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

