PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PCG traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 610,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,259,428. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. PG&E has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.19.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

