Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.64 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.38. 5,806,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,707. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Earnings History for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

