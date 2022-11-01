Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.64 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.38. 5,806,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,707. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

