Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 151,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FENG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 37.55%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

