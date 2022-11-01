PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.1% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,756. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

