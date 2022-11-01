PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $328.59. The company had a trading volume of 65,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $317.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.42.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.