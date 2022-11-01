PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 2,705 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 139,170 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,831.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. 2,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,838. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21.

