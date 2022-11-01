Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.54. 6,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

