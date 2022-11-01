Pictet & Cie Europe SA Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.00. 4,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

