Pictet & Cie Europe SA Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.1% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

