Pictet & Cie Europe SA Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after buying an additional 147,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after buying an additional 95,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.63. 20,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,246. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

