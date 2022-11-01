Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 3,379 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $124.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

