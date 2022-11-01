Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 8,210 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 120.1% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $159.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,837. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.29. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.