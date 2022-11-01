Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires New Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,642 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,395,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,646,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 512,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. 8,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,878. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 62.13% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.