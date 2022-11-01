Pictet North America Advisors SA Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

V stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.70. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.