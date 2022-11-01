Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.74.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.28. 34,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

