Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,059. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.66.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.