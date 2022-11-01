Pictet North America Advisors SA Invests $2.49 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. 91,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,382. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

