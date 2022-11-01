Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 22,538 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,538 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Blackstone by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 28,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,311. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $2,863,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,338,154 shares of company stock worth $88,241,134. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

