Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases Shares of 130,016 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 130,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,938,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $14,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after buying an additional 396,491 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,706,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.5% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 641,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. 16,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,315. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,272.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.