Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases Shares of 20,000 Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.07% of Capital Southwest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.9% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

CSWC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 1,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 156.25%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

