Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases Shares of 25,825 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. 6,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,053. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92.

