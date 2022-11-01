Pictet North America Advisors SA Takes $302,000 Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.06% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 912,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,567 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,451,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,778. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $507.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 211.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

