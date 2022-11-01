Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 221.05%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

