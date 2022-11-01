Piper Sandler Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Neutral

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 616.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,574 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 27.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,068,000 after acquiring an additional 987,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,375,000 after acquiring an additional 911,611 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 48.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,964,000 after acquiring an additional 501,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

