Piper Sandler Raises Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $90.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.32. 1,601,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $89.18.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

