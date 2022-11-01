Pirate Chain Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $81.97 million and $126,539.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00246745 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00085283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00064917 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,442,098 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

