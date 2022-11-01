PlayDapp (PLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $89.70 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001455 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

