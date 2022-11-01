PLC Ultima (PLCU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.81 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for approximately $1,504.97 or 0.07332131 BTC on exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $932.33 million and $4.81 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 619,502 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

