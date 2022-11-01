Polygon (MATIC) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.68 billion and approximately $313.69 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004303 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003151 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.38 or 0.31522052 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012312 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.