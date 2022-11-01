Power Integrations (POWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Power Integrations has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

