PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $95.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. Research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PowerFleet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 9.1% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

